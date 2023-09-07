GUWAHATI: Actor-director from the Northeast state of Assam has shared the silver-screen with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in the film Jawan.

According to reports, Kenny Basumtary from Assam plays the role of a retired commando in Jawan.

He portrays the role of the friend of the father of Shahrukh Khan’s character in the film Jawan.

Kenny Basumatary is well known in Assam for his works in Assamese comedy films such as Local Kung Fu and Local Utpaat.

Dialogues from Kenny’s Assamese films have become famous across Assam.

In Jawan, Kenny Basumatary from Assam will appear as Naazir Ahmed.

Kenny Basumatary from Assam had earlier appeared in Hindi films such as: Shanghai, Mary Kom and Raag Desh.

ABOUT JAWAAN

After Pathaan, Shahrukh Khan is back with a bang with his second film of 2023 – Jawan.

Jawan opened much fanfare with theatres and multiplexes running houseful since the 6am shows on Thursday (September 07).

Film industry insiders have predicted Rs 100 crore opening for Jawan.

Jawan has been directed by Atlee – his first Hindi film.

It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Besides Kenny Basumatary from Assam, the film also stars Shahrukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (extended cameo), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Filming for Jawan took place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad.

Soundtrack and background score were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.