Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan – has been given clean chit by the narcotics control bureau (NCB).

The NCB in its 6000-paged chargesheet did not name Aryan Khan among the 14 accused.

Notably, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB following raids at the Cordelia cruise in October last year.

“All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” read a statement by senior NCB officer Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The agency could not find sufficient evidence against Aryan Khan and the five others, he said.

(This is a breaking story)