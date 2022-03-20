Dispur: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the Jongal Balahu Rampart in Nagaon’s Raha will be transformed into a tourist destination.

The Chief Minister on Sunday visited the Jongal Balahu Rampart and inspected the rampart.

The rampart has been named after the Tiwa king and brave warrior Jonjal Balahu.

Chief Minister Sarma said that as already announced, the State government will prepare an integrated action plan for the revival of Jongal Balahu Rampart and transforms it into an attractive tourist destination involving a project cost of more than Rs. 50 crore.

He also said that within the next three to four months work will start and once completed the site will become a glittering place of tourist attraction in the state.

Giving a detailed snapshot of the project, Sarma said that the entire work has been divided into three parts, the two ends of the rampart and the middle portion along with other components.

He added, “As a part of the project, an auditorium and an open-air theatre will also be built. Children’s park, amusement park, light and sound show will also feature in the park.”

On the water body in the premises of the project, many hanging bridges will also be constructed. For the help of the tourists, electric rickshaws, eateries and cafeterias will also be part of the project.