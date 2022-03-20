Guwahati: A gang of five wanted for robbery was arrested by the Sivasagar Police.

The gang is known as ‘Badang Gang’ and the arrested persons have been identified as Ikram Ali alias Badang, Samsul Ali, Jalaluddin Ahmed, Akhtar Hussain and Nebul Hussain alias Feti.

All the arrested persons are residents of Japihojia Village under Demow Police Station.

They were arrested during a raid at Bamunbari Tea Estate where they were hiding.

They are accused of being involved in a robbery at the Punjan Road of the district on February 28, 2022.

They have been prosecuted under section 395 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were arrested based on the confession of another accused in the case, namely, Baba Lahon.

As per a report, the police had arrested Baba Lahon on March 16, 2022, while another accused Arif Khan, the alleged mastermind of the robbery was arrested on March 17, 2022.