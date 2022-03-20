Guwahati: Banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Sunday denied the allegations of a few persons arrested by the police for having links with the organisation.

In a press statement, the ULFA-I stated that Tutu Bora, Debojit Bhuyan, Mithu Bora and Firoz Khan were arrested by police recently on allegations of being linkmen of the ULFA-I but they had no connection with them (ULFA-I).

They claimed that the persons arrested are being framed as ULFA-I by the Army and the police.

The ULFA-I also stated that by arresting the innocent, the “security forces will not be able to break the morale of the youth who stand for freedom”.

It may be mentioned that the police on Saturday arrested a person named Tutu Bora on allegations of him being a linkman of the ULFA-I.

The suspected person, aged around 38-years, was allegedly working at a private security company.

The police source further added that he has been arranging contacts for the ULFA-I. Most of the details were related to contractors which were later used for extortion related activities.

The police source also said that he might even be linked with the recent report of a girl from Guwahati joining the outfit.

Although Tutu claims to be a linkman, the police have suspected him to be an overground cadre (OGC).