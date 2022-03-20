Tourist footfall in the globally-renowned Kaziranga national park has increased over the past one year.

According to official data, the Kaziranga national park in Assam had received over 2.20 lakh tourists in 2021-22.

The tourist footfall in 2021-22 was the highest in the last 12 years.

Increase in tourist footfall in the Kaziranga national park ensured that the revenue earned by the park cross the Rs 4 crore-mark.

However, the number of foreign visitors at the Kaziranga national park dipped over the past two years, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

In 2021-22, the Kaziranga national park received a total of 2,20,760 tourists, earning a revenue of Rs 4,46,75,660.