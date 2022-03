In a shocking incident, body of a minor girl was recovered from the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

The body of the minor girl was recovered late on Saturday night.

The identity of the deceased minor girl is yet to be ascertained.

It is suspected that the minor girl died after being hit by a speeding vehicle over the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati.

Official from the Basistha police station rushed to the spot, on receiving information.

(More details awaited)