Delhi: A man belonging to Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Gurugram Police Crime Branch unit from the Panchgaon intersection on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway for allegedly carrying 25 country-made pistols.

The police informed that the man identified as Abhishek alias Gabbar is a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested by the Crime Branch unit on Saturday night based on specific inputs.

On searching the accused, the police found 25 country-made pistols along with two live cartridges.

He was carrying them in a bag.

He told the police that the pistols were brought from Aligarh and he was supposed to deliver them in Gurugram but the police did not inform for whom the consignment was being taken.

He has been taken into remand and the police have initiated an operation to nab all the suspected persons linked with the racket.

He has been booked under sections 25(1-B)(a) and 29(B) of the Arms Act at the Manesar police station.