Guwahati: On Sunday the 14th Rhino Population Estimation 2022, began at the Orang National Park.

The population count at the national park will continue till Monday.

During the estimation process, the movement of tourists inside the Orang National Park has completely been banned.

The park has been kept closed till March 21 and will be reopened for tourists on March 22.

As per rhinos.org, the population in Orang has been estimated to be 101 and is expected to expand during this count.

Orang National Park is a national park on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts. It covers an area of 79.28 km2 (30.61 sq mi).

It was established as a sanctuary in 1985 and then was declared a national park in 1999.