Assam: JEE aspirant found dead in Guwahati, suicide suspected

Guwahati: An 18-year-old student from Assam’s Biswanath Chariali, preparing for JEE, was found dead in his rented accommodation in Guwahati’s Manik Nagar area.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kairi, a resident of Biswanath Chariali, who had been staying in the city for the past few months to prepare for competitive exams.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sandeep was enrolled in a coaching institute Physics Wallah (PW), and was set to appear for the JEE examination schedule for Friday. His sudden demise has left his peers and the local community in shock.

Upon receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation. While the exact cause of death is yet to be determined, preliminary reports suggest that exam-related stress could have been a contributing factor. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are in touch with the family.

The incident highlights the immense mental pressure students face while preparing for high-stakes competitive exams.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experts continue to stress the need for comprehensive mental health support systems for students during such crucial academic phases.

Further investigation is underway.