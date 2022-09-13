Guwahati: A prisoner of the Biswanath Chariali district jail on Tuesday escaped from police custody while he was being escorted to the jail from Tezpur sessions court.

The prison inmate, identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Nath, was being taken to the district jail in a van from the Tezpur sessions court, which is around 60 kilometers from Biswanath Chariali.

The prisoner, a resident of Tezpur, was convicted in a murder case and sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The prisoner was earlier housed at the Tezpur central jail and he was produced at the Tezpur session court on Tuesday.

A case has also been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, said a police official.