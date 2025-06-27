Assam Japanese Encephalitis

Guwahati: Assam is experiencing a concerning surge in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases, prompting health authorities to raise alarms across the state.

Sources indicate that as of today, 32 patients have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with four confirmed fatalities, including three children and one elderly man.

“Of the 32 reported cases of Japanese Encephalitis, 12 are from Kamrup district, followed by Nalbari (8), Darrang (5), Bajali (2), and one each from Morigaon, Nagaon, Dhubri districts in Assam and even one from neighboring Meghalaya,” informed GMCH Principal Achyut Baishya.

The deceased include children aged 7, 10, and 12, along with an 81-year-old man, with fatalities reported from Bajali, Baihata Chariali, Nalbari, and Nagaon.

GMCH officials noted that the number of infections began rising in April, with all four deaths occurring in June. The disease has primarily affected areas characterized by pig-rearing and paddy field activity, both recognized as high-risk zones for JE transmission due to conducive mosquito breeding environments.

“There is currently no definitive cure for Japanese Encephalitis, making prevention the most effective strategy,” Baishya stated. “This is the time of year when infections tend to rise, so heightened caution is essential.”

Notably, early symptoms of JE include high fever, stiff neck, and severe headaches. Health experts are urging the public to seek immediate medical attention if any of these signs appear, as early treatment significantly improves the chances of recovery.

“Delayed care can lead to serious neurological complications or even death. Awareness and early intervention are key,” Baishya added. “We urge everyone to remain vigilant and not ignore any symptoms.”