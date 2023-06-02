Guwahati: Dr Kalyan Kalita, professor and head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Assam Engineering College (AEC) has been appointed the in-charge Principal of the college.

The development comes after Dr. Atul Bora, the principal of AEC was sent on compulsory leave following the deaths of seven students of the engineering college in a road accident in Guwahati late on Sunday night.

Besides Principal Bora, Sasanka Sekhar Sharma, the warden of the hostel where the seven students used to stay has been sent on leave till a probe is over and the report is examined by the government.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday ordered the state’s education department to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to probe the deaths of seven students of AEC.

Seven students of AEC were killed in a road accident, which took place when ten students were headed towards Khanapara in Guwahati from their institute’s hostel in a hired SUV.

The overspeeding SUV, being driven by one of the students, Kaushik Baruah, lost control and hit the divider and rammed into a pick-up van coming from the opposite side at Jalukbari.

Three other students and three people travelling in the pick-up van were seriously injured.