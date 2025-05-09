Mizoram MP urges Centre to speed up highway repairs before monsoon

Aizawl: Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has called on the Centre to expedite the construction and improvement of highways in the state under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) before the onset of the monsoon season.

In a meeting with Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, in New Delhi on Wednesday, Richard urged the Union Minister to prioritize the repair and enhancement of key highways across Mizoram.

Specifically, he requested that the NHIDCL focus on improving the National Highway 6/306, which connects the state capital Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town. This stretch is crucial for the state’s connectivity and serves as a vital lifeline.

Richard emphasized the urgency of improving as much of the NH-6/306 stretch as possible before the monsoon rains arrive. Given Mizoram’s heavy rainfall, he also suggested that a significant portion of the highways be paved with concrete (rigid) pavement to ensure their longevity and durability.

In response, Minister Ajay Tamta assured Richard of all possible assistance in addressing the issue, according to an official statement.

