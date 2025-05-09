Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the people of the state to conclude this year’s Rongali Bihu celebrations on a graceful note by cancelling all remaining events scheduled from May 10 onwards.

In a heartfelt public message issued on Thursday, Sarma extended his gratitude to the citizens for their enthusiastic participation in the month-long festivities.

However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season.

“Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural programs. I sincerely thank everyone for their spirited participation and valuable contributions,” he stated.

Praising the unity and cultural pride that defined this year’s celebrations, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to wrap up the season with dignity.

“I humbly request that all Bihu events scheduled from the 10th of May be cancelled. Let us conclude this vibrant festival in the same spirit of unity with which it was celebrated,” he urged.

Rongali Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year, is one of Assam’s most cherished festivals, celebrated with music, dance, and community gatherings. This year’s festivities saw wide public participation and cultural showcases across the state.

This is the first time a sitting Chief Minister has publicly called for an early end to the celebrations, a move widely interpreted as an effort to encourage a smooth transition back to daily life and routine activities.