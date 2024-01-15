Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes on the occasion of Magh Bihu to the people of Assam.

He shared a message of X in both Assamese and English, which read, “May the beauty of nature’s harvest inspire hope and joy in everyone’s life. May the times ahead be filled with happiness and hope.”

Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu is a festival which is marked by feasts and bonfires.

Young people erect makeshift huts, known as Meji and Bhelaghar, from bamboo, leaves, and thatch, and in Bhelaghar they eat the food prepared for the feast and then burn the huts the next morning.

The celebrations also feature traditional Assamese games such as tekeli bhonga (pot-breaking) and buffalo fighting.

Magh Bihu celebrations start on the last day of the previous month, the month of “Pooh,” usually the 29th of Pooh is 14 January and is the only day of Magh Bihu in modern times (earlier, the festival would last for the whole month of Magh, and so the name Magh Bihu).

The night before is “Uruka” (28th of Pooh), when people gather around a bonfire, cook dinner, and make merry.

During Magh Bihu, people of Assam make rice cakes with various names such as Sunga Pitha, Til Pitha, etc. and some other sweets of coconut called Laru.