Dibrugarh: Unrestrained illegal silt mining from the Brahmaputra riverbeds between Poolbagan and Panchali has placed the historic town of Dibrugarh in Assam at risk of erosion.

Sources indicate that a “sand mafia” is illicitly extracting silt from the Brahmaputra riverbed near Poolbagan to Panchali, posing a grave threat to the entire region.

Allegedly, sand mafias are operating this illegal enterprise in collusion with some forest officials, with the most rampant illegal sand extraction occurring in the Phoolbagan and Panchali areas of Dibrugarh.

“The forest department has been ineffective in taking action against these sand mafias. As a result of ongoing silt mining in these areas, the Dibrugarh town protection dyke is facing serious danger,” stated a source.

It has come to light that silt mining has been taking place in the middle of the Brahmaputra, and 15-20 boats are being utilized to transport the silt.

“The practice begins around mid-November each year, and the sand mafias illegally collect silt from riverbeds. It’s an ongoing practice, but the district administration has failed to put an end to this illegal activity,” a local resident explained.

However, in response to a series of orders issued by the National Green Tribunal in 2018, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has, for the first time, released guidelines for monitoring and curbing illegal sand mining in the country.