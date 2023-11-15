Guwahati: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in his late 50s in the Bamunimaidam area of Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the victim lived with her family as tenants in the man’s rented house.

The incident was reported at the Sweeper Patty area of Bamunimaidam Railway Colony in Guwahati city.

Also Read: Assam: Defamation suit filed against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for ‘humiliating vaishnavite culture’

The man identified as Rakesh Basfor allegedly raped the minor girl when her parents went to work.

The minor was allegedly left at the owner’s house as she was alone.

However, Rakesh allegedly raped the girl taking advantage of the situation.

Also Read: Alcohol prices in Assam is less compared to Karnataka: Pijush Hazarika

However, after the parents came home, the girl told them about the incident and they approached the police.

The accused was detained and an investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.

Some of the locals claimed that Rakesh was innocent and was being framed.