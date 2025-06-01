Guwahati: Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters successfully rescued all 14 individuals stranded in the floodwaters of the Bomjir River in Bomjir village, near the Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia district of Assam, on Sunday.

The rescue mission was initiated after Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul requested assistance from the IAF on Saturday night. The Lower Dibang Valley administration in Arunachal Pradesh was also alerted to coordinate efforts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The IAF launched the operation on Sunday morning, with Sadiya Revenue Circle Officer Jaydeep Rajak present at the site to oversee the mission. The entire operation was carried out smoothly under the supervision of local administration and IAF personnel.

According to DC Swapneel Paul, 13 of the rescued individuals are residents of Tinsukia district, while one hails from Arunachal Pradesh. All rescued persons are safe and have been sent back to their homes.

Persistent rainfall over the past several days has led to severe flooding in various parts of Northeast India, with low-lying areas submerged and river levels continuing to rise. Rescue operations remain underway across several affected regions to assist those trapped by the floodwaters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!