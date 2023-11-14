AIZAWL: At least 43 Myanmar soldiers have escaped to India after pro-democracy militias overrun two military bases in Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi in Myanmar’s Chin state close to the Indian border on Monday, an official said.

Around 40 of them have been flown back and handed over to the Myanmar military government on Tuesday, the official said.

He said that the Myanmar soldiers fled to the nearest police station at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on Monday and Tuesday following heavy clashes with People’s Defence Force (PDF) or anti-junti rebel fighters.

While 40 soldiers escaped to Zokhawthar on Monday and 3 others on Tuesday, he said.

They were handed over to Assam Rifles and around 40 Myanmar soldiers were flown back to Tamu, a border town in Myanmar near Manipur border, on Tuesday, he said.

A senior state home department official said that the number of Myanmar nationals, who have fled to Mizoram due to recent clashes, is estimated to be about 2,500-5,000.

Champhai deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana said that the militias attacked two military bases at Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi, which were taken control of by them on Monday.

In retaliation, the Myanmar army also launched airstrikes on Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi on Monday.

The fighting began on Sunday evening and continued till Monday, he said.

Zokhawthar village council president Lalmuanpuia said that at least 7 members of PDF have been reportedly killed in the gunfight.

Some members of PDF injured in the gunfight are currently undergoing treatment in Champhai and Aizawl.

Zokhawthar in Mizoram’s Champhai district and Khawmawi in Myanmar are located in close proximity divided by Tiau river, which runs along the Indo-Myanmar border, while Rihkhawdar is about 4 kilometers from Zokhawthar.