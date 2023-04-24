ITANAGAR: Over 300 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get 4G connectivity.

A total of 336 villages in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh will be provided with 4G mobile telephone connectivity.

The government recently launched 254 network towers in Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that the central government aims connecting remote areas of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, there have been numerous reports of incursions of Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in recent times.

The government has given approval for the construction of 2605 4G mobile towers, which will provide connectivity to 3721 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The total cost of the project is expected to cost Rs 2675 crore.