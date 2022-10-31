Guwahati: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Assam Police from the Mazbat area of Udalguri near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, a team from the Udalguri Police based on specific input launched an operation near the Chikaridanga area under Mazbat police station.

During the operation, the police recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition which were buried in the jungle area.

The police team recovered 3 AK series rifles, six magazines, and 620 rounds of ammunition from the area.

The police said that the arms and ammunition were recovered from a jungle area under Mazbat police station.

While it is confirmed that the items recovered belonged to militant outfits but it is now clear which outfit exactly owns them.

A case has been registered and an investigation in this regard has been initiated.