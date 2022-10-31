GUWAHATI: New flight operations in the Northeast will boost people to people contact, tourism and trade in the region.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending a ceremony to inaugurate flight operations by Alliance Air in Assam, Arunchal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

As a part of the new operations Alliance Air will travel between Lilabari in Assam, Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, Shillong in Meghalaya, Imphal in Manipur and Mizoram.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a significant day as the Alliance Air operations will “lead to greater air connectivity in Northeast particularly between the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur”.

He said, “I consider the launch of these air operations not just an extension of airline routes but more importantly a futuristic gesture, which will go a long way in promoting people to people contact, tourism and trade.”

The Assam CM also said that Lilabari in Lakhimpur district is an important corridor to the Northeast states.

CM Sarma further said that today Northeast is fuelling India’s aviation growth.