Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce the results of the Assam HSLC examinations 2022 on June 7, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022,” Sarma said in a tweet on Friday evening.

The results of the HSLC Exam 2022 will be available from 9 am on June 7 on the official website of SEBA–sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in—besides on third-party websites.

SEBA conducted the Assam HSLC, Class 10 Exams from March 15 to 31, 2022 in offline mode.

Around 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC 2022 Exams this year.

To check the Assam HSLC Result 2022, candidates are required to enter their examination roll number, roll code, and security captcha on the official website of SEBA.

Soon after entering the required details, students should verify these details against the hall ticket and then submit them on the portal.