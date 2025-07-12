Aizawl: The Assam Rifles on Friday seized over 3 lakh methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 112.4 crore during an operation in Zokhawthar, located in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

According to a statement issued by the Assam Rifles, the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs. During a routine area domination patrol, the team noticed two individuals carrying rucksacks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon realising they had been spotted, the individuals fled by jumping into the Tiau River and swam across to Myanmar, abandoning their bags.

Upon inspecting the rucksacks, the patrol team recovered 33 packets of methamphetamine tablets—approximately 3,33,300 tablets—collectively weighing around 37.476 kilograms. The consignment was believed to be intended for distribution in Champhai town.

The seized narcotics were handed over to the Zokhawthar police for further investigation and legal action, the statement said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a separate operation on Thursday night, the Assam Rifles also recovered 11 soap cases containing 128 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of Rs 96 lakh.

The Assam Rifles is tasked with guarding a 510-kilometre stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters, based in Khatla, Aizawl, oversees three battalions, each managing six Company Operating Bases, to maintain strict surveillance and curb cross-border illegal activities.