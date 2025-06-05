Aizwal: At least six individuals, including two residents of Assam, were arrested in Kolasib for alleged involvement in drug trafficking, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department announced on Wednesday.

The operation began Tuesday morning when excise officials detained two people in Kolasib for possession of Methamphetamine tablets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following their arrest, investigations led to the seizure of 2.9 kg (approximately 30,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine in the Tumpui Veng neighborhood of Kolasib the same day.

Subsequently, four more individuals, including two from Assam, were apprehended for their alleged roles in trafficking the seized drugs. Officials also confiscated a scooter believed to have been used to transport the narcotics.

Authorities stated that the Methamphetamine tablets were being smuggled out of Mizoram.

All six accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and were produced before the Kolasib district court on Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the Excise and Narcotics Department, between January and May this year, authorities have seized 27.7 kg of heroin, 133.3 kg of ganja (cannabis), 67.1 kg of Methamphetamine, 48 kg of Meth, and 945 grams of opium, among other drugs.