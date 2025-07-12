Applications are invited for recruitment of over 80 vacant positions or career in NIELIT in 2025.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor in 2025.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor

Associate Professor

Professor

Team Lead (VLSI Design)

VLSI Design Expert/ Junior VLSI Engineer

Senior Trainers (VLSI Design)/ Senior VLSI Engineer

Team Leader (Platform Development Team)

DevOps Engineer

Full Stack Engineer

Graphics Designer

Sr. Resource Person

Consultant (Design Verification & EDA Integration)

Senior Resource Person (Project Officer)

Resource Person

Consultant

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor : 28

Associate Professor : 13

Professor : 6

Team Lead (VLSI Design) : 5

VLSI Design Expert/ Junior VLSI Engineer : 10

Senior Trainers (VLSI Design)/ Senior VLSI Engineer : 4

Team Leader (Platform Development Team) : 1

DevOps Engineer : 4

Full Stack Engineer : 6

Graphics Designer : 1

Sr. Resource Person : 1

Consultant (Design Verification & EDA Integration): 1

Senior Resource Person (Project Officer) : 1

Resource Person : 1

Consultant : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per NIELIT norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled offline application with self-attested supporting documents on or before 25th July 2025 to the address: Registrar, National Institute of Electronics & Information

Technology (NIELIT) NIELIT Bhawan, Plot No. 3, PSP Pocket, Institutional Area Sector-8,

Dwarka, New Delhi-110077. Applications received after the due date shall be summarily rejected.

Non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 500/- per position to be deposited through online mode. The

Candidates may deposit registration fee in the account of NIELIT in the given Bank account:

Name of Office : National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi

Bank Account Number : 604820100000012

Bank Name : Bank of India

IFSC Code : BKID0006048

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here