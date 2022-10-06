Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will arrive in Guwahati on Friday evening on a three-day tour to Assam.

Both leaders during their visit will inaugurate the new state office of the party.



Nadda will leave on Saturday evening after attending a couple of meetings, while Shah will depart from the state on Sunday evening following several official engagements.



“Nadda and Shah will reach here on Friday around 4 pm. After that, they will attend a meeting of the party’s core committee,” BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita told reporters in Guwahati on Thursday.



On Saturday, the two leaders will inaugurate BJP’s new state office on National Highway-27 at Basistha Chariali area in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Shipping, Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, he added.



“After the function, the leaders will address a rally of BJP booth workers at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. We expect around 40,000-45,000 booth workers to attend the rally,” Kalita said.



Shah will attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, scheduled to take place at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.



On Sunday afternoon, he will visit the Police Training College at Dergaon in Golaghat district to attend the conference of the superintendents of police of the state.



The home minister will depart from Assam on Sunday evening from the Jorhat airport.