KOHIMA: BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in the election-bound state of Nagaland on Thursday (September 15).

During his Nagaland visit, Nadda will effectively sound BJP’s poll bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Nadda during his Nagaland tour will hold public meetings and also interact with party leaders and intellectuals.

BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public meeting at Old Riphyim at Tyui Mandel in Wokha district of Nagaland on Thursday.

Notably, Nagaland deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Y Patton hails from Wokha.

Later in the day, Nadda will hold a meeting with the state BJP leaders.

Nadda is expected to hand out a road map for the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

Nagaland will go to assembly elections in the early half of 2023.

The BJP national president will also meet BJP MLAs and party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland during his visit.

Nadda will also meet Nagaland chief minister Nephiu Rio and president of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

It may be mentioned here that both NDPP and BJP have already announced their alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

On Friday (September 16), BJP national president JP Nadda will visit the Baptist Church in Kohima, Nagaland.