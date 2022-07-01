Guwahati: Guwahati police has nabbed a ‘most wanted’ criminal involved in multiple theft cases from Byrnihat in Meghalaya.

Police said the criminal, identified as Binoy Das was nabbed on June 28 after he robbed a man of Rs 2 lakh in Bynihat in Meghalaya and attempted to flee on his bike.

According to police, he was involved in several theft cases in Guwahati and other places.

Recently, he had looted Rs 10 lakh from a woman at the Panbazar area in Guwahati, said a police official.

He was involved in a similar case in Kokrajhar as well.

Police managed to identify him based on the CCTV visuals captured at the crime scene in Panbazar.

Guwahati police has registered a case against Das under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).