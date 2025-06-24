Guwahati: Three prominent organizations from Assam’s Jonai—Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mime Kebang (TMMK) have urged the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to ensure justice for Probash Doley, a labourer from Dekapam in Dhemaji district, who was found murdered near an under-construction building in Chimpu on the night of June 18.

The Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested Tai John, aged 26, in connection with the crime.

In formal submissions to both Chief Ministers on Monday, the three organizations demanded the formation of a joint high-level investigation team comprising officials from the Home Departments of both states.

They believe that such a coordinated probe will establish facts, resolve jurisdictional concerns, and deliver justice in an impartial and credible manner.

Calling for swift legal action, the groups urged the authorities to prosecute the accused under appropriate legal provisions and to conduct the trial in a fast-track court.

They argued that only exemplary punishment can serve as a deterrent to such heinous crimes in the future.

“The accused must face immediate and strict legal consequences,” the organizations wrote in their memorandum submitted to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu through the Jonai co-district commissioner. They also submitted a copy to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The organizations emphasized that this incident goes beyond a routine law-and-order issue; it reflects a serious violation of human rights and dignity. They demanded state-level accountability and urged both governments to protect labourers’ rights and ensure that no one involved escapes justice.

Raising additional concerns, the groups questioned the roles of both the building owner and the contractor under whose supervision Doley had been working. They demanded a thorough investigation into their responsibilities and potential negligence leading to the tragedy.

Given Doley’s status as the sole breadwinner of a financially struggling family, the organizations called on both governments to provide an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore, educational support for his children, and livelihood assistance for surviving family members.

“The loss has left a permanent void in his household and highlighted serious lapses in accountability,” the memorandum stated. “The state must send a clear message that such negligence will not go unpunished.”

Earlier in the day, the organizations staged a dharna at Dekapam and blocked National Highway 515 in Dhemaji for over two hours, demanding capital punishment for the accused. They warned that they would intensify their agitation if authorities failed to address their demands promptly.