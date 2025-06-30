Guwahati: A late-night police operation in Assam’s Bokakhat turned intense when a gunfight broke out between security personnel and two individuals accused linked to a recent grenade blast.

The confrontation occurred during an arms recovery mission based on leads obtained during interrogation.

The accused, identified as Bhavesh Kalita and Sanjeev Baruah, were earlier arrested on June 26 from Tezpur and Lakhimpur, respectively. During initial questioning, the duo reportedly confessed to hiding two pistols near the Panbari agricultural farm.

On Sunday night, police escorted them to the site for weapon recovery. However, the situation escalated when the accused allegedly tried to escape or resist, prompting security personnel to open fire. Both Kalita and Baruah sustained bullet injuries in the encounter.

Police later recovered the two pistols from the hidden location. Subsequent investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly supplied grenades to Ankur Das and Rupjyoti Das, suspects in the recent blast case.

The injured were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for treatment. Authorities confirmed that the investigation into the grenade explosion and its broader arms network is ongoing.