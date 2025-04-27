Impha: In a major operation, combined teams of State and Central Forces have successfully recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores from a location along the Mizoram-Manipur border over the past 24 hours.

Based on intelligence input, the joint team from the Assam Rifles and Manipur police conducted a cordon and search operation at Leijangphai village under the Thanlon police station in Pherzawl district of Manipur bordering Mizoram on the west at around 5 am on Saturday.

The operation that lasted around 3 hours wound up with the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, communication devices, and military items, though no arrests were made.

On sensing the approaching law-enforcing personnel, the armed miscreants fled from the scene.

The police report that the operation ended with the recovery of the following. Two 9 mm pistols (country-made), two.303 Rifles, one .22 Rifle (country made), one Lathode Gun, fifty 7.62 mm AK ammunition, four bulletproof jackets, and two handheld Radio Sets.

The police added that the seizure was the first of its kind to occur at this interdistrict border since Manipur is facing ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.

A case in this regard has been registered, and seized items are currently under the custody of the Pherzawl police station for further legal proceedings.