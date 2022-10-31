Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday offered financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh each to 318 surrendered militants belonging to six insurgent groups.

Financial assistance was provided to the militants belonging to the United Gorkha People’s Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army, KLF, Kuki National Liberation Army, United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) for their rehabilitation.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who distributed the cheques at a programme here, said these people had joined the mainstream by abjuring the path of violence.

Chief Minister Sarma said that although only 11 members of the DNLA had surrendered initially now the entire group was engaged in peace talks with the central and state governments.

“Over the past 18 months, all groups, except the ULFA, joined the mainstream. Many had also signed peace accords,” Sarma said.



“I hope someday, we will get the ULFA on board. I request ULFA military chief Paresh Baruah to join the peace process. It is not through blood but talks that we can rebuild Assam and march ahead on the road of development,” he said.



Sarma said the state government had facilitated the rehabilitation of altogether 6,780 members of myriad insurgent groups in the last 18 months.

“One thing is clear today in Assam that no community or people support violence and division among people. Peace has returned to Assam and the Northeast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” the chief minister added.