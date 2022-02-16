Guwahati: At least 52 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) surrendered their arms on Wednesday in Karbi Anglong district.

This is the second time, cadres of the DNLA surrendered and joined the existing Dhansiri camp in Karbi Anglong.

They have surrendered several weapons among which one is a carbine.

A pump-action shotgun, among others, was also surrendered.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “Glad that 52 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), including 4 women cadres, have surrendered and joined the existing Dhansiri camp, Karbi Anglong. The weapons surrendered by them include a carbine & a pump-action gun, among others.”

Earlier in December 2021, 67 cadres belonging to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) surrendered ceremonially at Dhansiripar in Assam’s Karbi Anglong.

The militants laid down their arms in presence of additional DGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang.