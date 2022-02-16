Guwahati: A person suspected to be involved in an international money laundering case has been arrested by the Dhubri Police along with Rs 13 lakh in cash.

Dhubri SP, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip informed that the police had input about a suspicious movement of a person from Kolkata to Dhubri and based on the input an operation was launched.

A bus was intercepted in the bus terminal by the police and one person identified as Sahidul Islam was apprehended.

On checking the person, the police found that he was carrying unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh with him.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested with heroin worth Rs 15 lakh in Dibrugarh

The SP informed that on further investigating the matter, it was found that the person was a part of an international money-laundering network.

He is a courier who transfers money from illicit businesses from one location to the other.

He added that another person identified as Yusuf Ali was arrested based on the statement by Islam. Both of them are residents of Dhubri.

The SP further informed that several other pieces of evidence have been found and it was also found that the money was sent from Bangladesh.

Also Read: Assam: SDO South Salmara dismissed from service for corruption

It may be a part of the illicit cattle trade that has been going on in the border districts.

The SP also informed that the money is laundered through a route. “It starts from a location in Bangladesh, then to Kolkata in West Bengal, Cooch Behar and then to Dhubri. From Dhubri it is sent to its final destination”, he added.

Further investigation has been initiated.