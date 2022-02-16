Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered three soap cases filled with suspected to be heroin weighing 38 grams at Chabua in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Vinay Sharma and Bikash Sharma.

Both the accused persons are residents of Tinsukia.

Police said the market value of the suspected heroin is said to be around ? 15lakh.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh Police also arrested two persons for alleged gambling from Durgabari Naliapool, Dibrugarh yesterday with some cash amount.

A case has been registered at Dibrugarh PS u/s 14/15, Assam Game & Betting Act, 1970.

The accused gamblers Dilip Das and Ratan Dutta have been forwarded to Judicial custody.