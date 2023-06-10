Guwahati: In commemoration of the 200-year milestone of Assam Tea, the Assam government has announced a tax exemption on agricultural income for a period of three years, effective from April 1.

The decision was made during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah revealed the cabinet’s decisions, stating that the cabinet has approved the issuance of a notification under the Assam Agriculture Income Tax Act, 1939, to grant tax exemption on agricultural income for a three-year period, starting from April 1 this year.

The move is aimed at celebrating the 200-year legacy of the Assam tea industry.

Additionally, it was announced that the Olympic Values Education Programme, in collaboration with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust, will be implemented in 250 government and private schools across Guwahati at a cost of Rs 6 crore from 2024 to 2027.

The state cabinet has given its approval for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Olympic Committee and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation for this purpose.

The programme aims to address challenges such as sedentary lifestyles, lack of concentration, and school dropouts among adolescents.

Furthermore, the cabinet has approved the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, in line with the recommendations of the GST council.

The establishment of a State Bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal in Guwahati was also approved. Amendments to the Assam Right to Public Services Act, 2012, were given the green light to enhance the delivery of notified services and strengthen the RTPS appeal mechanism.

These amendments will pave the way for the creation of an independent three-member commission, the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services, which will function as a quasi-judicial body.