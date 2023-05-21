GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), on Sunday (May 21), celebrated International Tea Day in the city.

Various stakeholders of the Assam tea industry took part in the celebrations organised by the GATC in Guwahati.

The celebrations also marked the 200 years of Assam tea.

To mark the celebrations relating to 200 years of Assam tea, the GTAC Tea Lounge in Guwahati also opened a kiosk.

The kiosk will distribute one of the best quality CTC/Orthodox/Green tea to the general public free of cost.

“The United Nations declared May 21 as International tea day. To promote Assam tea, we are serving tea free of cost at the GTAC,” informed Dinesh Bihani, secretary of GTAC buyer’s association.

Bihani added: “We welcome all tea lovers here. Tea Day is celebrated to recognise the work of all those who are involved in the tea industry.”

International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21.

The International Tea Day aims to raise awareness of the long history and the deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world.

The goal of the day is to promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.