NORTH LAKHIMPUR: A swimming coach and in-charge of sports authority of India (SAI) training centre at Salalgaon in Assam has been accused of “sexually abusing” athletes, including minors.

The coach and SAI-Salalgaon training centre in-charge has been booked under the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act.

The accused has been identified as Mrinal Basumatary.

Basumatary has been charged under the POCSO act following complaints by trainees of “sexual harassment”.

The issue first came to light when some athletes of the SAI training centre at Salalgaon in North Lakhimpur, Assam accused their coach of “sexual harassment” during a selection trial.

Based on that complaint, the SAI lodged an FIR at the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati, Assam.

The matter is being dealt with the “highest priority due to the highly sensitive nature” of the issue, sources said.

It may be mentioned here that Mrinal Basumatary – the accused – has been reported to be absconding being booked under POCSO act.