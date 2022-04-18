Guwahati: AIUDF leader and Jania MLA Hafiz Rafiqul Islam on Monday accused the Assam government of trying to collect revenue from the unemployed by using job advertisements.

Speaking to the media, Islam said, “The government is in a financial crisis and it is seen in their actions.”

He added that a year ago, the government had promised to provide 1 lakh jobs in Assam but only 1200 have been fulfilled so far. “The government has failed to keep their promises”, he added.

Also Read: Ripun Bora sank Assam Congress, now its time for TMC: Shiladitya Dev

He also said that the Assam government has been giving false hopes to the unemployed youth in the state.

“The government has been issuing advertisements for jobs and then after the exams and sometimes even after the deadlines, there are no updates or development”, he added.

Islam alleged that the Assam Government has been issuing advertisements only to collect easy revenue and not with the intent of providing jobs to the youth.

Also Read: Assam: Two youths drown in waterfall at Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border

“In recent advertisements for third and fourth-grade jobs, the application fee has been reported to be as high as Rs 1400. This seems to be an injustice to those youth who are willing to apply”, he added.