Guwahati: On Wednesday, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Golaghat Superintendent of Police was reportedly found hanging inside the premises of his quarter in Golaghat.

The deceased police constable was identified as Rakesh Rai.

The cause of the incident remains unknown but it has been suspected that he may have committed suicide.

The body was taken to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for post-mortem examination.

The incident comes just three days after a senior police constable was found hanging at a Battalion camp in Assam’s Cachar district.

The constable, Biplab Chakraborty, was found inside a room of the 6th Assam Police Battalion camp in Cachar’s Kathal area.

The body of the constable was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination.

The police are still investigating both incidents, and are yet to determine the cause of the constable’s death.