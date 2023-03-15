Guwahati: Two persons were killed after they were struck by lightning strike at two different places in Assam on Wednesday, official reports said.

One person was killed in the Darrang district, while another died in Kamrup (Metro), an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old man identified as Majuruddin was killed after being struck by lightning in Kharpori village in Darrang district, it said.

The ASDMA report also said that a minor girl, Mamta Begum, 13, died due to a lightning strike in the Satgaon area in Guwahati.

As per a warning issued by the Regional Metrological Centre, Guwahati, one to two spells of light to moderate thunderstorms with hail is likely to occur in Guwahati over the next two days.

Rains are also forecasted in different parts of the state during the period, it added