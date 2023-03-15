Guwahati: Assam on Wednesday reported the first case of H3N2 influenza virus, health department officials said.

According to officials, the Health Department is keeping a close watch on the evolving Seasonal Influenza situation across the state through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis.

“District surveillance officers under IDSP Network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in every district of Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by of the Government of India and ICMR,” it added.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory tract infection caused by 4 distinct Types- Influenza A, B, C, and D belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family.

Among these types, Influenza A is the most common pathogen for humans.

Globally, influenza cases are typically seen to increase during certain months of the year. India usually witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and another one in the post-monsoon season.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end.

In most cases, the disease is self-limiting with symptoms of cough and cold, body ache and fever etc., and usually resolves within a week or so.