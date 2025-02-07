Azara: Girijananda Chowdhury University delivered an outstanding performance at the 38th AIU North East Zone Inter University Youth Festival by winning three gold medals at the prestigious event, showcasing exceptional talent and skill.

A total of 22 universities and over 800 students from across North East India participated in the Inter University Youth Festival, held by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at ICFAI University, Tripura from 27 to 31 January, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Students of GCU secured the top honours in the categories of Western Solo Song, Western Group Song and Mimicry respectively.

The gold medallists will be representing North East Zone in their respective categories at the National Youth Festival, scheduled to be held from 3 to 7 March, 2025 at Amity University, Uttar Pradesh.

The GCU team, comprising 24 members, was led by Dr. Moytri Sarmah, Dean of Student Affairs, and Team Manager Mr. Anjan Deka. Among the winners, Charlene Mahalia received the gold medal in Western Song (Solo), while a GCU team comprising Arzoo Mahchin Ali, Ayon Chila Oja, Charlene Mahalia, Lyansy M. Marak, Shiva Mall, Subhajeet Das, Safikul Hussain and Nishanta Hriday Deka clinched the top prize in the Western Group Song category.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ayon Chila Oja also won the gold medal in Mimicry, while Bhabajit Handique from GCU (Tezpur) stood fifth in the Classical Instrumental (Percussion) category.

Organized every year by the Association of Indian Universities since 1985, the Inter-University Youth Festivals (UNIFESTS) bring together talented youth artists from member universities and approximately 45,000 affiliated colleges nationwide.

GCU’s exceptional performance at the prestigious event this year highlights the university’s enduring commitment towards nurturing student talent and cultural excellence.