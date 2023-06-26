Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) will stage a protest on Monday against the Assam government’s decision to shift the Gauhati High Court from its present location to Rangmahal on the outskirts of the city.

The GHCBA has also submitted a memorandum to the President of India demanding revocation of the decision to shift the High Court.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 23, decided to constitute a high-level committee to inspect 100 bighas of land for setting up the proposed High Court complex.

The committee would comprise the Justice of Gauhati High Court; Advocate General of Assam; Chief Secretary of Assam; Legal Remembrancer (LR) and Secretary, Judicial Department; Kamrup Deputy Commissioner and Special Secretary of Public Works Department (building and national highways).

The meeting further decided that the new complex will accommodate not only the Gauhati High Court but also other judicial courts of Kamrup Metropolitan and other Kamrup districts, including residential accommodation for judges and other staff.

“The GHCBA is categorical in its opposition to the move to shift the Gauhati High Court and other courts to Rangmahal as proposed in the meeting dated May 23, 2023,” the association stated in the memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

GHCBA said members of the Bar unanimously agreed to oppose the move as it undermines their role in the justice dispensation system and neglects the convenience of the litigant public in general.