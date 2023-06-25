GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court in Assam has stayed the elections of the wrestling federation of India (WFI) that were slated to be held on July 11.

The stay on the elections of the WFI was ordered by the Gauhati high court while hearing a plea filed by the Assam wrestling association (AWA).

The petition was filed by the Assam wrestling association (AWA) against the WFI, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), ad-hoc body and the sports ministry.

The Assam wrestling association (AWA), in the petition, said that although it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one, “despite recommendation made by the then WFI executive committee”.

The Assam wrestling association (AWA), pleaded that unless it gets affiliated to the WFI, and can nominate a representative to the electoral college, the election process should be stayed.

The Gauhati high court has fixed July 17 as the next date for hearing.