Tinsukia: Four people, including a father and son, died in an illicit liquor den at Tipuk under Doomdooma Police Station in Assam’s Tinsukia on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Prasad Rai (70), his son Patarji Rai (40), and two labourers named Jagdish Gowala alias Koya (40) and Pukla Kishan (38).

According to police, the men had stored lali gur (molasses) in a huge tank to prepare Sulai (a local alcoholic beverage).

“The people went into the tank to clean it as it was raining in the morning hours. Unfortunately, when they were cleaning the tank, the rain stopped and the weather became very hot and humid as the sun shone. In such conditions, it is suspected that they died in the tank due to breathing problems,” said a source.

Later, all four were brought to Doomdooma FRU Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

“We have started an investigation into the case. We will crack down on the illicit liquor business,” said a police officer.

It may be mentioned here that Ram Prasad Rai, who is popularly known as the ‘Sulai Mafia’, has been running this illicit liquor business for several decades.

The Excise department, despite being aware of the matter remained silent and has not taken any action against the liquor baron.