Dibrugarh: The Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh, the largest women’s international organization in the world, has installed a breastfeeding kiosk at Banipur Railway Station in upper Assam.

The kiosk aims to provide a comfortable and private space for breastfeeding mothers travelling through the station.

The kiosk was inaugurated on Thursday by Railway Superintendent Srinivasan, Secretary of the Dibrugarh Press Club Anil Poddar, and PDG Rotarian Kalpana Khound.

The event was also attended by members of the Inner Wheel Club, local authorities, and concerned individuals.

The kiosk is thoughtfully designed to offer a clean and serene environment where mothers can breastfeed their infants without any hesitation.

It is equipped with a comfortable chair, a changing table, and a sink. There are also posters on the wall with information about the benefits of breastfeeding.

“By establishing this breastfeeding kiosk, the Inner Wheel Club is actively promoting a nurturing environment that supports mothers in their breastfeeding journey,” said Dibya Saraf, president of the club.

“We hope that this kiosk will make it easier for mothers to breastfeed their babies while traveling, and that it will encourage more women to breastfeed,” she said.

PDG Rotarian Kalpana Khound said, “This remarkable effort by the Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh not only demonstrates their dedication in improving the lives of breastfeeding mothers but also sets an inspiring example for other communities to follow.”

Priyam Kasera, Secretary of the club, said, “The installation and inauguration of the breastfeeding kiosk at Banipur Railway Station will undoubtedly contribute to making public spaces more inclusive and supportive of the needs of nursing mothers.”

The Inner Wheel Club of Dibrugarh is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of women and children.

The club has been active in Dibrugarh for over 50 years, and it has implemented a number of projects that have benefited the community.