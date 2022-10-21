Guwahati: The Assam police has arrested four alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from different locations in Kamrup district, officials said on Friday.

The arrested PFI members have been identified as Nazrul Islam, a resident of Gagalmari, Rafikul Islam, a native of Natun Badla, Hafijur Rahman of Palahartari under Nagarbera police station and Saiful Islam of Tukrapara Goroimari under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup district.

“Four members of banned group PFI have been arrested today. 1.Nazrul Islam, Vill Gagalmari 2.Rafikul Islam Vill. – Natun Badla 3. Hafijur Rahman Vill – Palahartari, all of PS – Nagarbera 4.Saiful Islam of Tukrapara Goroomari, Chaygaon. all of Dist – Kamrup,” Special DGP (L&W) GP Singh said.

The Central government on September 27 banned Popular Front of India (PFI), its associates, and its affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

On September 27, police arrested 25 leaders and workers of PFI taking the total number of arrests from the organisation in recent days to 36 from across the state.

With these arrests, the total number of PFI activists arrested so far stands at 40.